Chris Jericho made generous donation to major wrestling family for serious illness without being asked, shares WWE veteran

WWE veteran, and current AEW wrestler, Chris Jericho is one of the more prominent names in wrestling. Over the course of his career, there's been little that he has not done. However, he's been praised for his actions outside the squared circle of late. Natalya took to Twitter to share what Jericho did for her family.

Recently, a post surfaced on Twitter following Mike Chioda revealing that Jericho had made a donation to Umaga's family at his funeral. Soon after that, a list was made of the numerous charities that he made donations to over the last few decades.

It's been innumerable, to say the least - and the list was not even complete as these were only the well-known donations. There were others besides where he had donated in private.

Natalya shared one such occasion. She said that Jericho had made a donation to the Hart Family as well during a time of need, without ever being asked. It was to her cousin Rhett, who has cerebral palsy. She added that she felt it was very generous of him.

Jericho's generous nature is well-documented, and has only recently received the Twitter limelight. The star himself does not publicize his generosity either.

