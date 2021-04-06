Chris Jericho discloses why he quit WWE

Chris Jericho has opened up about his WWE exit and how a WrestleMania match with Kevin Owens helped him decide his future. Jericho said the match against Owens at WrestleMania 33, which was second on the card, felt like an insult.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Jericho stated that the original plan for his feud with Owens was to culminate in a main event match for the world title. However, WWE and Vince McMahon decided to change the main event to Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

"There's no bitterness when I tell this story or no anger; it's just the way it is. I've been working in this business for a long time. So you mentioned Kevin Owens and Jericho and we had the best story on the show for months. One of the original plans from Vince's (McMahon) mouth to my ears directly was the main event of WrestleMania, was going to be Jericho vs Owens for the world title, and Jericho wins the title, for the first time ever as a babyface. I've never been a babyface world champion ever. Weird to think of it, right? Seven-time champion as a heel," Chris Jericho said.

"Next week the plans changed, which Vince did not tell me, Goldberg vs Brock for the title, because that's what they wanted to do. That's fine. Maybe from a marquee standpoint, that might have been a bigger money match, but from a story standpoint ours was worth more. But the difference was we went from the main event to being put on second. That's an insult, because the second match is just another match. Either you're on last or you're on first, and maybe the semi-main event. But that's it, those are your big money spots at WrestleMania," Jericho said.

Putting that match second on the WrestleMania card made Chris Jericho realize that it didn't matter what he was doing in WWE.

The tense Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens feud

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens had a fantastic storyline in WWE, where the two former friends turned into rivals.

The feud ended in a match at WrestleMania 33 for the United States title where Owens defeated Jericho. It was Jericho's last WWE WrestleMania match. Since then, he has gone on to become one of the most popular members of the AEW roster.

