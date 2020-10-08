Chris Jericho: "MJF is almost as good as he thinks he is"

Tonight, AEW celebrates 30 years of Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite. The Inner Circle and the rest of the AEW roster surely will have a lot to say about the inaugural company champion, good or bad.

While Chris Jericho will be in action tonight, taking on Luther, the show is about his three decades of, not just relevance, but dominance in the industry of professional wrestling. There have only been a handful of wrestlers who managed to stay at the top of their game for as long as Jericho has. It's a list that fans could count on one hand with fingers to spare.

After 30 years in the making, @IAmJericho deserves all the respect pic.twitter.com/Zsra8a7l6G — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 5, 2020

Ahead of the special event tonight, Chris Jericho appeared on Busted Open with Dave Lagreca and Tommy Dreamer earlier today. They were doing their own celebration for the Ayatollah of Rock'n'Rolla and had Jericho on as a guest, along with a few other names from his past.

Chris Jericho on working with MJF in AEW

On Busted Open, Chris Jericho went over the importance of building up the next generation in All Elite Wrestling. Not only MJF, but guys like Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and others who will be representing the company at the top of the card in the years to come.

When it comes to MJF, Chris Jericho thinks that he's nearly as good as he claims to be:

"We're building those guys. That's what we've done with MJF and Darby and Jungle Boy and even guys like Lance Archer who's been around for a while. Jon Moxley, you never would've guessed Jon Moxley would be the guy he is now. But MJF is an old soul. He's much more experienced than his age, and I noticed that very early on."

"He's not as good as he thinks he is yet, but he's gonna be as good as he thinks he is very, very soon. That's why I wanted to work with him, to really sharpen those dull edges and help him a little bit. Everyone's been telling him how great he is, and he's this close to being that great. I think there's a lot of great storyline potential for Jericho and MJF coming in the future."

Be sure to tune into AEW Dynamite tonight to see what the company has in store for Chris Jericho after 30 years in the business.