Chris Jericho names Jon Moxley, Hulk Hogan, and 6 other WWE Superstars as part of his Mt. Rushmore

Chris Jericho is never shy to share his opinion and tries to break it down every time. Jericho was asked about who would go on his Mt. Rushmore, and Jericho was split on this. He divided them into two sections, with people he has wrestled professionally and those he loved as a fan.

Chris Jericho puts Hulk Hogan, Owen Hart, Ricky Steamboat and Macho Man Randy Savage on one Mt. Rushmore

Chris Jericho said that it was a difficult choice and split them into a fan perspective and from a professional perspective. He said:

"As a fan, Hogan, Steamboat, Owen Hart, Macho Man Savage. As a professional, who I love wrestling against. Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio, Jon Moxley and The Rock, maybe.. It's so hard to say. I'm not sure exactly. They're so many more. Kenny Omega. It's hard to think of those."

You can watch the segment at 48:00 in the video below

So, to recap, Chris Jericho, split his Mount Rushmore into two sections:

As a Fan:

Hulk Hogan

Ricky Steamboat

Owen Hart

Macho Man Randy Savage

As a Professional:

Shawn Michaels

Rey Mysterio

Jon Moxley

The Rock

Chris Jericho has had a long, storied career, and while some may dispute his choices, he goes to great lengths to explain them.

