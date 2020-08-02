Eddie Kingston came out to challenge Cody for the TNT Championship a few weeks ago on Dynamite. Kingston impressed both with his performance during the match as well as the promo before it started, leaving a lasting impression on everyone watching including Chris Jericho.

Kingston took Cody to the limit in a No DQ match but was finally forced to tap out to the Figure-4-Leglock. Kingston's performance on AEW Dynamite was so impressive that he was signed to a full-time contract with AEW last week.

One AEW star who was impressed was the 'Demo God' Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho spoke about Eddie Kingston on his latest Saturday Night Special on YouTube and revealed that he had never heard of him before his appearance on AEW Dynamite. Here's what Chris Jericho had to say:

I think it's great that Eddie Kingston got signed, very very excited for him. I'd never heard of him. I had never heard his name, maybe read his name but it didn't really register. As a matter of fact, when Cody first said Eddie Kingston, in the back of my mind I was thinking Eddie Edwards....so I didn't really know him.

When I saw him I was like... this guy's promo is really intense, his match style was super intense, he's just one of those guys who has that vibe of being a tough guy which is rare. I mean, if you see a guy in wrestling back in the day, everybody was like that.

Chris Jericho on AEW signing Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho also said that AEW didn't bring Eddie Kingston in with the intention of signing him and added that it was special seeing him earning a contract:

Advertisement

He looks like a street fighter. He looks like Santana or Ortiz so here he is, eighteen year history, all the stuff he's been through. I don't think we brought him in with the intention of signing him but it sure was cool to kind of see him make his dreams come true.

Chris Jericho went on to add that Jon Silver and Alex Reynolds had also signed their AEW contracts last week.

If any quotes from this article are used please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling