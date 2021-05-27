"One of the best ever"- Chris Jericho praises WWE legend on Twitter

AEW star Chris Jericho has praised Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s ability as an in-ring performer after watching videos of the WWE legend on YouTube.

Writing on Twitter, Jericho said The Rock is the biggest box office attraction in Hollywood today. He went on to claim that his former on-screen rival is “one of the best ever” in a WWE ring.

Going down the @YouTube rabbit hole tonight and one thing is clear....he may be the biggest box office draw in Hollywood today, but my goodness, let’s not ever forget how GREAT @TheRock was in the ring. One of the best ever ... — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 27, 2021

Chris Jericho made his WWE debut in a segment with The Rock on RAW in 1999. Including untelevised live events, the two men faced each other 16 times in one-on-one matches between September 1999 and June 2002.

One of the most memorable moments of Jericho’s career came against The Rock at Vengeance 2001. The former WCW star defeated both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night to become WWE’s first Undisputed Champion.

The Rock and Jericho were involved in a lengthy rivalry in late 2001 and early 2002. Jericho won all three of their pay-per-view singles matches during that time (No Mercy 2001, Vengeance 2001 and Royal Rumble 2002).

The Rock has previously praised Chris Jericho

The Rock won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship from Chris Jericho

In 2020, The Rock posted a throwback video on Instagram of his WCW World Heavyweight Championship victory against Chris Jericho on RAW in 2001.

The 10-time World Champion described Jericho as “one of the all-time greats” and recalled how they had “phenomenal matches” all around the world:

“I became 8X @wwe heavyweight champ - wrestling one of the all time greats, @chrisjerichofozzy,” The Rock wrote. “Chris and I had phenomenal matches all around the world (including one electrifying night in JAPAN and one unforgettable night in HAWAII. Thank you for “the honors”, my brother.”

In 2014, WWE listed Chris Jericho’s debut segment with The Rock in second place on a list of Jericho’s top 10 WWE moments. His Vengeance 2001 victories over The Rock and Steve Austin took first place on the list.