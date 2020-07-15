Chris Jericho has been in the pro wrestling business for almost 30 years. He has won world titles across the world and in various promotions. His status in AEW is indicative of his charisma, talent, and dedication to the business.

On Instagram, Chris Jericho listed a bunch of his world title wins from various promotions.

Chris Jericho has won championships in WWE, AEW, WCW, NJPW and more

Chris Jericho thanked @prowrestlingstatistics for compiling a list of his major title victories. They include:

1 X AEW Champion

1 X IWGP Intercontinental Champion

1 X ECW World Television Champion

1 X CRMW Heavyweight Champion

2 X CRMW Mid-Heavyweight Champion

1 X CRMW Tag Team Champion

1 X WWE Champion

5 X World Heavyweight Champion

2 X United States Champion

9 X Intercontinental Champion

1 X Hardcore Champion

1 X RAW Tag Team Champion

3 X World Tag Team Champion

1 X WWA Tag Team Champion

1 X WCW World Television Champion

5 X World Cruiserweight Champion

Chris Jericho will go down in history as one of the best pro wrestlers of his generation. His current role in AEW is a prime example of that, and hopefully, he will have more to offer in the years to come.