Chris Jericho reacts to AEW beating NXT in the ratings

Chris Jericho gave a very entertaining promo on the special AEW Dynamite "Fight for the Fallen" episode. In the promo, Jericho talked about how AEW was ahead in the ratings and dubbed himself the 'Demo God.'

AEW beat NXT in both overall viewers as well the Demo

Chris Jericho's reaction to the latest rating win by AEW seems to be quite similar to what Jericho and Tony Khan have been saying for a while.

Cool that we won the overall viewers, but advertisers and the network don’t really care. All that matters is we CRUSHED it in THE DEMO! 0.29 to 0.14!#DemoGod @AEWrestling @wwe https://t.co/IkD59s03a6 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 17, 2020

As noted from Jericho's reaction, AEW finished with a 0.29 rating compared to 0.14 in the much-lauded 18-49 demographic. It would mark the first time in a while since AEW beat NXT in both overall viewers and demographics. To be clear, AEW has been winning its demo consistently.

AEW came in at No. 5 in the Top 150 original cable telecasts while NXT finished at No. 49. It'll be interesting to see if AEW can keep this going in the weeks ahead. The matches confirmed for AEW Dynamite next week are:

AEW TNT Champion Cody defends the title Hangman Page vs. Five of The Dark Order Ivelisse vs. Diamante MJF (with Wardlow) in action Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade (Falls Count Anywhere) Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy

AEW seems to be in the lead again. Only time will tell if this pattern continues going forward.