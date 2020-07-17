×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Chris Jericho reacts to AEW beating NXT in the ratings

Chris Jericho says the Demo matters over everything (Pic Source: AEW)
Chris Jericho says the Demo matters over everything (Pic Source: AEW)
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Modified 17 Jul 2020, 14:42 IST
News
Advertisement

Chris Jericho gave a very entertaining promo on the special AEW Dynamite "Fight for the Fallen" episode. In the promo, Jericho talked about how AEW was ahead in the ratings and dubbed himself the 'Demo God.'

AEW beat NXT in both overall viewers as well the Demo

Chris Jericho's reaction to the latest rating win by AEW seems to be quite similar to what Jericho and Tony Khan have been saying for a while.

As noted from Jericho's reaction, AEW finished with a 0.29 rating compared to 0.14 in the much-lauded 18-49 demographic. It would mark the first time in a while since AEW beat NXT in both overall viewers and demographics. To be clear, AEW has been winning its demo consistently.

AEW came in at No. 5 in the Top 150 original cable telecasts while NXT finished at No. 49. It'll be interesting to see if AEW can keep this going in the weeks ahead. The matches confirmed for AEW Dynamite next week are:

  1. AEW TNT Champion Cody defends the title
  2. Hangman Page vs. Five of The Dark Order
  3. Ivelisse vs. Diamante
  4. MJF (with Wardlow) in action
  5. Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade (Falls Count Anywhere)
  6. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy

AEW seems to be in the lead again. Only time will tell if this pattern continues going forward.

Published 17 Jul 2020, 14:42 IST
AEW Chris Jericho Tony Khan AEW Roster 2020 All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी