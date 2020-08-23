Cody Rhodes defended the TNT Championship on the main event of AEW Dynamite last night. Brodie Lee destroyed Cody to win the title before The Dark Order laid out the entire Nightmare Family. One AEW star who is a big fan of Brodie Lee is none other than former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

New TNT Champion @ThisBrodieLee and Dark Order attack the injured @CodyRhodes 🤯🤯🤯 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/I17i5Ri7Qu — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 23, 2020

On his recent Saturday Night Special live stream, Chris Jericho gave his thoughts on Brodie Lee and revealed when he first contacted the former WWE Superstar about joining AEW:

Cody Rhodes losing to Brodie Lee, which is a huge win for Brodie. I was a big fan of his from the start and the moment he asked for his release from the WWE, about a year and a half ago, I contacted him and of course, they never gave him the release so he went on his merry way and when he did get his release, we made sure he came to work for us. There's a lot of pluses for him, we love him, he's great.

Chris Jericho opens up about wrestling Brodie Lee during his 2015 WWE run

Chris Jericho wrestled only in house shows during his 2015 run with the company. Chris Jericho mostly wrestled Cesaro or Brodie Lee during that run and opened up about Vince McMahon's reaction to him only wanting to wrestle at live events:

In 2015, I worked only house shows. I didn't want to do TV and I remember asking Michael Hayes, 'You think I can only be able to work house shows?' and he was like 'no, no way'. I asked Vince and he was like, 'Yes, any Jericho is good Jericho. We're excited to have you in any capacity'. I think I worked 50 or 60 shows that year, just for the live events, and the majority of my matches that I had were either against Cesaro or Luke Harper, who is now of course, the new Brodie Lee. Great to have him with us.

Chris Jericho will face Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem Match at All Out.

