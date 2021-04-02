"Kicking open the Forbidden Door" - Chris Jericho reacts to Broken Skull Sessions announcement

Chris Jericho has taken to Instagram to update the world on his next move. The former AEW world champion is set to be a guest on the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Taking advantage of the current hype surrounding the announcement, which has sent wrestling fans around the world into a frenzy, the Demo God added to the hysteria by stating he will be "kicking open the forbidden door."

Here's what Jericho had to say on Instagram:

"Kicking open the #forbiddendoor.... #AustinVsJericho April 11 on @peacocktv!! #BrokenSkullSessions @steveaustinbsr @allelitewrestling @wwe"

The episode will air on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network internationally on April 11th. It will be interesting to see how far Chris Jericho is able to delve into his recent career with AEW, or whether he will be reserved to speaking only of his time with WWE.

Given Jericho has said he will be kicking open the #ForbiddenDoor, as well as tagging both WWE and AEW in his Instagram post, fans could be in for a very unique occasion where Le Champion is able to discuss his time in AEW on WWE programming.

Chris Jericho and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Chris Jericho and Stone Cold Steve Austin have an interesting history (Credit: WWE)

Having competed for WWE during the same time period, Chris Jericho and Stone Cold Steve Austin have shared the ring on several occasions.

Advertisement

Their most memorable encounter, however, arguably came at Vengeance 2001. Chris Jericho defeated both The Rock and Austin on the same night to become WWE's first ever unified, undisputed champion, winning both the WWE title and World Heavyweight titles.

On this day in 2001...



Chris Jericho became Le (Undisputed) Champion! pic.twitter.com/Hlma9Xow83 — WrestlingShouldBeFun (@WSBFun) December 9, 2019

The topic of Jericho's controversial wins over The Texas Rattlesnake and The Brahma Bull will surely be an interesting one when Jericho appears on Broken Skull Sessions.

What do you make of Jericho's post? Has the "Forbidden Door" been kicked open? Let us know in the comments below.