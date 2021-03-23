AEW star Chris Jericho has major praise for Vince McMahon for still hitting the gym at his age.

WWE corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte recently posted footage of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon sweating it out in the gym. Vince is currently 75 and looks in great shape for someone his age.

The clip got the attention of former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho, who showered major praise on McMahon and called him "the real Terminator."



Chris Jericho reacts to Vince McMahon hitting the gym at 75

Vince McMahon has always kept his physique in great condition

Many fans dub Vince McMahon the greatest heel ever to grace a wrestling ring. His transformation from a generic babyface announcer to a dastardly muscle-packed villain took WWE fans by surprise in the 90s.

Vince McMahon became one of the most crucial aspects of WWE TV for the next several years and put over a long string of babyfaces in the process.

Vince McMahon hasn't wrestled a match since 2012, and it's safe to say that he's done with in-ring competition. Vince last wrestled on the October 8, 2012, edition of WWE RAW in a draw with CM Punk.

Punk was the WWE Champion and was in the midst of his legendary 434-day title reign. It eventually came to an end when The Rock defeated him at Royal Rumble 2013.

Vince McMahon is God!

There’s nothing he can’t do! https://t.co/004qbj01XE — C Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) March 22, 2021

Here's what WWE EVP Triple H had to say about Vince McMahon's work ethic:

"(Vince) has the most incredible work ethic of any person I have ever seen. It's impossible to hang with him on a long-term basis. It's crazy: he still trains every day, still does everything but he's hands-on, on so many things."

Vince McMahon no longer makes regular appearances on WWE TV. His fans would be glad to know that he's still in great shape and is seemingly doing fine in regards to his health.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon still going strong in the gym at his age?