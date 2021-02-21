Chris Jericho reacts to WWE SmackDown reference

Last night on WWE SmackDown, Chris Jericho was brought up during a backstage promo between Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro. The trio were discussing partners that Owens had turned his back on.

Even though Jericho wasn't mentioned by name, Bryan strongly hinted at the AEW star being a "big name" that he was missing. He then further joked about making a list which was a clear reference to Jericho's gimmick in WWE.

Le Champion Chris Jericho made note of this and posted a response on his Twitter account.

Hey wait a minute..... https://t.co/ypGHDcDIKY — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 20, 2021

Daniel Bryan was referring to the "Festival of Friendship" that took place four years ago on an episode of RAW. The segment took place at the tail end of a very strong and unique, seven-month long friendship between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho.

During the segment, Owens turned on Jericho by brutally attacking him, ending their partnership. It resulted in a feud between the two and they even had a match at WrestleMania 33.

Chris Jericho was a six-time World champion in WWE and is still going strong in AEW

Chris Jericho with the World Heavyweight Championship

Chris Jericho has had a long and illustrious wrestling career. He is considered one of the all-time greats in professional wrestling. Even at the age of 50, he looks unstoppable.

Jericho first rose to fame in WCW, mainly being featured in prominent storylines. However, he reached new heights when he arrived in WWE and solidified his spot on the main event scene.

Jericho has wrestled all around the globe. After his departure from WWE, he made a few appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling. He then confirmed his place in the roster of All Elite Wrestling.

He continues to be relevant in professional wrestling to this day as he leads his own faction, the Inner Circle, in AEW. He was also the first-ever AEW World Champion.

Nonetheless, Jericho now works with younger talent to pass down his knowledge about the industry and elevate new stars for the future.

He recently celebrated 30 years of being in the industry and from the looks of it, he won't be stopping anytime soon.