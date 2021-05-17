Chris Jericho reacts to zombies appearing at WrestleMania Backlash

AEW star Chris Jericho has tweeted out his reaction to a bunch of zombies making an appearance at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

Damian Priest took on The Miz in a Lumberjack match at tonight's event. The contest was later changed to a Zombies Lumberjack match and the WWE Universe was left stunned.

The match eventually happened and a bunch of zombies acted as lumberjacks during the whole affair. The zombies devoured John Morrison and The Miz in the end. Needless to say, the entire match was met with a negative reaction on social media.

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho has now reacted to the Zombies Lumberjack match and he wasn't impressed one bit. Check out the tweet below:

Zombies...ZOMBIES? Wow that just set wrestling back 30 years. — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 17, 2021

Chris Jericho never shies away from taking shots at WWE

Chris Jericho has taken numerous shots at WWE ever since he left the company years ago. The former AEW World Champion referenced a recent rumor in his tweet that claimed WWE management hated the AEW Blood and Guts match.

A report by PWInsider had stated that WWE officials hated the Blood and Guts match between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. One source even went as far as to say that the match set the business back 30 years.

The Blood and Guts match was the main attraction of the AEW Blood and Guts TV special. It pitted The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) with The Pinnacle (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, MJF, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow). MJF's team came out victorious when all was said and done.

Tonight's WWE WrestleMania Backlash event was sponsored by "Army Of The Dead" starring former World Champion Batista. The Animal had previously hinted that the zombies from the movie were set to make an appearance at the event.

The zombies played the part of lumberjacks during The Miz's outing with Damian Priest and ended up eating John Morrison during the final moments of the match. The Miz lost to Priest seconds later and then fell prey to the zombies.