Chris Jericho recounts real-life fight between WWE Superstars and others in the UK

Jericho loves to tell these stories (Pic Source: WWE)

Chris Jericho had much to say during his most recent live edition of the Saturday Night Special. Chris Jericho was asked about his favorite UK memory and he recounted the time that he and other WWE Superstars got into a fight with MMA fighters and Skinheads in the lobby of a hotel.

Chris Jericho and other WWE Superstars brawled with MMA Fighters and Skinheads in the UK

Chris Jericho recounted that they came back to the hotel from a show. At that time, they were on a European tour. In the lobby, there were 'Skinheads' football fans and shoot fighters. Jericho recalled that something happened and said:

"I think Triple H was supposed to sign an autograph for somebody and he didn't. He got in the elevator and split. And this guy got really mad and started a fight with one of the guys. And we were in the middle of a long tour. You do not mess with the boys. It was Wrestlers vs Skinheads vs MMA Fighters. Let me just say this. The wrestlers whipped f***ing a**."

"I remember Viscera was just sitting on a guy (hands crossed). He's just sitting on a guy and I was going around just like, how many shirts can I rip off? I'm going to rip off your shirt, rip off your shirt and I think Benoit had one of the guys in the crossface and he was laughing. It was just this big giant brawl.'

You can watch the segment at 1:00:00 mark in the video below

Chris Jericho also said that the cops came and broke up the brawl. They told the wrestlers to leave, and they would take care of the rest. Jericho said that it was a great fight.

