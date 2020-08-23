Chris Jericho reveals advantage AEW has on WWE ThunderDome

Chris Jericho is a man who isn't afraid to speak his mind and is the first one to praise a rival company's ideas if he thought so. In this instance, when asked on his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho said that he loved the WWE ThunderDome idea. But he did have something to say about the fans in the background.

Chris Jericho said screens in the background looked like something out of Black Mirror

Chris Jericho believed the presentation of WWE ThunderDome looked tremendous and better than what WWE got out of the Performance Center. (You can see his comments at 25:00 in the video above)

"They (the fans) weren't making a lot of noise, or maybe they couldn't make noise or whatever that they may be. But it looked cool, but it's also a bit weird out of like The Running Man or something you would see like on Black Mirror. You know, all of these faces behind you but they're all on TV screens. You know, nothing takes the place of real fans and I'm really excited to have real fans at our show next week next Thursday, and we did it right. We spaced everybody in Pods if you were with three people, you can buy a Pod of four, if you're with two people, you can buy a Pod of two or six, and you stay in that area. And you're socially distanced from everyone. Everyone's going to be wearing masks, and you know, I think people are ready for it. It's time to at least, give it a try and do it safely."

Chris Jericho's comments reflect Jon Moxley's remarks, which compared WWE ThunderDome to the dystopian novel 1984. Chris Jericho did say that nothing takes the place of a live audience, and it'll be interesting to see how AEW does that on the upcoming Dynamite episode.

