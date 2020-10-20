Chris Jericho reveals which of his AEW lines might not have been allowed by Vince McMahon in WWE

Chris Jericho has been one of the top men in the current AEW roster. Since the foundation of the company, Jericho has been at the top of the hierarchy. He became the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion. While Jericho has since lost the World Championship, he has made himself an integral part of AEW.

Recently, Chris Jericho was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke on different topics, including his different roles in AEW and WWE. Jericho also mentioned some of the things that he had made popular in AEW, might not have even been allowed by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Chris Jericho on what part of his AEW gimmick Vince McMahon might not have allowed in WWE

Chris Jericho described WWE's system of everything going past Vince McMahon and needing to be approved by him. Jericho revealed that one of his most famous catchphrases in AEW, 'a little bit of the bubbly' might never have been approved by Vince McMahon in WWE, and Chris Jericho might not have been allowed to say it.

As a result, Jericho revealed that he feels free in AEW, as he is expected to provide his opinion and come up with creative that will allow for the entire show to improve.

"WWE, they always have to go through a system of Vince and then whoever's in Vince's ear last, which might change his mind for something you just said earlier. There's still a lot of sneaky, stinky political machinations there. Here at AEW, I'm expected to do that, and I'm expected to come up with s--t. I'm expected to give my opinions. I'm expected to do what I can to make the show better, knowing that everything I'm coming up with comes from that attitude. So, 'a little bit of the bubbly', I don't know. They might have re-cut it, or they would be given me some script that maybe Vince doesn't like that phrase or doesn't know what 'Dumb or Dumber' is, or doesn't care, and that was not a script." - h/t Wrestling Inc