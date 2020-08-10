Chris Jericho reveals which AEW star reminds him of Jeff Hardy

Chris Jericho recently did his latest Saturday Night Special. During this edition, a fan asked Jericho for his thoughts on fellow AEW star Darby Allin. The DemoGod had nothing but good things to say about Allin. Chris Jericho revealed how it was Tony Khan who had initially wanted him to face Darby Allin:

"I love Darby. Big fan of his. And, right off the bat I knew they had something special. I worked with him in week 3 of AEW and Tony wanted me to have a title match. My initial idea was to work with Sonny Kiss because we needed to get a win over somebody and there's something to Sonny that I really like and I think he can be a pretty big star and then Tony wanted to do Darby Allin and that was cool too."

Chris Jericho went on to talk about his match with Darby Allin. Jericho spoke about the section of the match where Allin had his hands tied and revealed that the match had been booked as a Philadelphia Street Fight to facilitate that so Darby could get over with fans.

Jericho went on to heap even more praise on Darby Allin, saying that Allin reminded him of Jeff Hardy:

"He's great. He reminds me a lot of Jeff Hardy. He's definitely his own guy. He's got his whole unique persona. He's very creative and he's definitely one of our top top guys already and will be even more so in the future."

Chris Jericho on the importance of building stars in AEW

Chris Jericho also went on to discuss how AEW was building stars for the future and why it was so vital:

"We're building Darby, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, making them into stars because they will have to do main events for us in the near future. I can't be on top forever, nor do I want to be but I sure do love working with these guys."

Chris Jericho will face one of the up-and-coming stars, Orange Cassidy, on this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.

