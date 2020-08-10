Chris Jericho reveals what American sports can learn from the English Premier League

Chris Jericho is all set to face Orange Cassidy in this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. If Cassidy loses, he will owe Chris Jericho $7000.

During his recent Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke about some of the differences between WWE and AEW:

That's one thing I really like about what we have going with AEW, it isn't typical wrestling. It's not like WWE wrestling and nor are we trying to be. I mean, they do their thing and they do it well and we do our thing and we do it better. So, I think we tell better stories, more defined characters and we have a lot more fun on Dynamite and in AEW and I think people can tell that.

Chris Jericho on what American sports leagues can learn from EPL

While answering a question about a possible future AEW PPV from the UK, Chris Jericho spoke about the Khan families ties to the country and their ownership of Fulham FC:

Tony and the Khan family have a great affiliation with the UK considering that they own the Fulham football club, who just won a huge game to get back in the Premier League and I was reading that by winning that game, they stand to make about $300m in revenue. If they would have lost the game they would have got nothing. That's high class sports guys.

Fulham were recently promoted from the Skybet Championship to the English Premier League after they beat Brentford in the playoff final.

While speaking about Fulham and the Khan family, Chris Jericho revealed one aspect of the English Premier League that he wanted sports over in the United States and North America to try:

They should try that in our sports here. If you finish in the bottom 3, you drop down to the minor league, the league underneath you. So all of the top players, like if they're making big salaries, they have to win. Because, if you drop down to that minor league, you make a lot less money. So it gives guys incentive to work hard and try hard and play the best you possibly can and not just get a fat cat deal and then be done with it.

