Chris Jericho reveals why there are practically no DQ finishes in AEW

AEW have revolutionized the pro-wrestling world with their new approach

Chris Jericho is a former WWE as well as AEW Champion

Former WWE and AEW Champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards on his podcast Talk is Jericho. The two discussed multiple topics including the lack of DQ finishes in AEW.

Chris Jericho said that even though it may seem like a Superstar is 'bending the rules' it is just a way to advance the story inside the ring. He also says that AEW had a definite rulebook.

Talking about Chris Jericho's match against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution, the two discussed why Chris Jericho wasn't disqualified despite him 'pushing' Edwards during the match. In textbook pro-wrestling matches, any Superstar who lays a hand on the official is immediately disqualified.

Chris Jericho equates AEW matches to boxing matches saying that officials often give leeway to athletes for main-event bouts as people have paid millions to watch the fight and don't want it ending in a DQ.

There has to be that kind of psychology behind it where it’s like, why wouldn’t she DQ him?” Chris Jericho said. “Well, it’s like a title match or a boxing match. It’s like a knee in the in the groin for example, maybe if it was an earlier fight, a prelim fight, there would be a DQ, but in the main event, that people paid millions to see, you got to let these guys fight. (H/t: SEScoops)

Chris Jericho further added that he loves this in-ring psychology in wrestling which helps build a match and creates a story.

Chris Jericho in AEW

Chris Jericho was the first AEW World Champion which he won by defeating Adam Page. Christening himself Le Champion, Jericho along with the members of his Inner Circle faction ran (and continue to run) roughshod over the AEW roster as the Champion.

The Lionheart then lost his Championship to Jon Moxley, but still continues to be the focal point of AEW and is the biggest star of the company.

Chris Jericho is one of the few Superstars who has competed in WCW, WWE and AEW. While he had a part-time schedule in WWE, Chris Jericho is a prominent part of AEW.