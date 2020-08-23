Chris Jericho reveals his favorite matches from his WWE, NJPW and AEW careers

Saturday night means it's time for Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special. The former AEW World Champion once again took questions from fans on his live steam. A fan asked Jericho about the favorite matches of his career and Jericho decided to break it down between WWE, NJPW, and AEW.

Speaking about his favorite WWE match, Jericho named his 2008 ladder match against Shawn Michaels:

In WWE, my favorite is still probably still Jericho versus Shawn [Michaels] for the world title in the ladder match. Was it 2009, maybe? 2008-2009. And the reason why is because, I've said it before, Shawn versus Jericho, the famous feud that went basically seven or eight months was just supposed to be a one night thing and because Shawn and I had nothing else to do, as far as nobody else to work with, we thought why don't we just try and make this longer and see how long we can have it go and that's what we did and we turned it into, from this one night only feud, just a throwaway thing, to the hottest angle probably ever.

Chris Jericho'ss favorite match in NJPW

Chris Jericho then spoke about which of his matches in New Japan was his favorite. He ended up picking his match against Hiroshi Tanahashi over his match against Kenny Omega. The DemoGod explained why:

New Japan, I love my match with Tanahashi. As great as the match with Kenny was, the Tanahashi one just blew me away. I didn't know what to expect, really really loved it, thought he was just a great performer, he's just really a master of doing all the little things that are big things, if anyone knows anything about wrestling, it's the little things that make you great and Tana is definitely one of the best. So that was cool.

Chris Jericho's favorite match in AEW

This time last year Jon Moxley was losing to Elias on Raw. He's now AEW World Champion. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/H3Lur00lVJ — Wednesday War Games (@WarGamesPod) March 1, 2020

Chris Jericho then discussed his favorite match from his AEW career so far picking his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley:

In AEW, probably the match I had with Moxley where he won the title from me, back in February, back before the world went crazy and I just really like that match. I just like the whole storyline behind it.

Chris Jericho is set to compete in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match at All Out against Orange Cassidy.

