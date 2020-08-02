Chris Jericho is full of surprises, and it doesn't fail to make headlines, which he has done on every Saturday Night Special answering questions from fans. While discussing Cody vs. Warhorse on last week's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho said that he enjoyed that people getting a chance to work in AEW.

Chris Jericho reveals Taynara Conti will be part of AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament

After praising Eddie Kingston for his promo's skills and signing, Chris Jericho revealed that a match between Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew and Taynara Conti and Anna Jay had already been taped and the match surprised him. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"I was really surprised, there was a match Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew against Taynara Conti and Anna Jay. Taynara, I'm not sure how many matches she just had, I know she was with NXT, and Ariane, we haven't seen her in a few years now, Anna Jay's super green, even Nyla's fairly green, so I didn't know what to expect," Chris Jericho explained. "I watched this match, and all four girls just kicked ass! It was really good, it was way better than I expected. I'm not saying that in a mean way either, they really impressed me, all of them!"

Interestingly, Taynara Conti will be part of the AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament. The former NXT star was recently released from WWE spoke with Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy and said that she was a free agent. She said:

Yeah, I will be in the wrestling business for sure. I have a big... Like, BIG dream to go to Japan. I really want to wrestle in Japan. I don't know when it's going to happen, I don't know how, but I will make it happen. You know, because that is a big step for me. But I want to do it all, you know, 'cause I don't know anything about wrestling outside of the WWE. Everything is so new for me, so I'm excited. I want to learn, I want to live everything. All the companies, I want to know everything. I want to meet new people. I want to wrestle with new people and learn from them. I'm just so excited. I'm not sure about my next step but I'm sure that I will do my best.

It looks like Conti will be part of AEW. Based on recent evidence, she could part of AEW's growing women's division if things work out.