For many, The Ultimate Warrior was a hero, and Chris Jericho was no different in that determination. On his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho said that The Ultimate Warrior looked so "heavy metal" and was electrifying to watch.

Some fans remember that Ultimate Warrior had a failed run in WCW, where his feud with Hollywood Hulk Hogan is infamously known for its execution. Their eventual match at Halloween Havoc has been derided over the years. Interestingly, Jericho happened to run in Ultimate Warrior in WCW.

Chris Jericho said that The Ultimate Warrior told him that he liked his work

Chris Jericho said that The Ultimate Warrior had some great matches in his career and had the crowd eating everything he did. Jericho then spoke of when he ran into the Ultimate Warrior in WCW, which is the only time he met him. Chris Jericho said:

"He came up to me and said, this was when I was a nobody like I enjoy watching what you do. Jericho retorted, 'Me? You enjoy watching what I do. Thanks, Ultimate Warrior. I appreciate your support.' But I remember he took a cookie in catering and he crumbled it up. And he smelt it. That's how he ate his dessert. He wouldn't eat the cookie. He would just crumble it up to get the essence of it and then smell it. And that's what he considered desert. And then he put the crumbles down, and I ate that $h!t up. He was a very original person. That's for sure."

Chris Jericho's story seems bizarre but plausible. Several former WWE Superstars have had various things to say about The Ultimate Warrior, and at times, it tended to be a mixture of something strange, positive, and negative. Perhaps this is another reason why Ultimate Warrior's legend will never die.