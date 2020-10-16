AEW has established itself as a pro wrestling promotion that can finally compete with the behemoth of pro wrestling and sports entertainment, WWE. They have taken away a chunk of WWE's audience, and have defeated WWE's NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars almost all the time. One wrestler who has been a key part of their success over the last year is former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho.

Jericho, the AEW World Champion, has taken numerous shots at his former employer in the recent past. The former WWE Champion has now spoken about how two former WWE Superstars, Jon Moxley and Cody, are on a far better run in AEW than when they were in WWE.

Chris Jericho on why Jon Moxley and Cody have better opportunities on AEW than WWE

While speaking to Yahoo Sports, Chris Jericho highlighted Moxley and Cody's run in AEW and how the two former WWE Superstars are in a much better place in AEW when compared to WWE:

"Moxley wasn't what he is now when he was in WWE. He paled in comparison. Even Cody, look at how great Cody is. He was never given that chance or it was never planned out for him. It's one of those things where you have a lot of people on the roster and we are all there for the same reason — to get everybody over and have the best and most successful company we can by working together."

Moxley has been at the top of the card in AEW since joining the company last year. He left WWE in April 2019 and debuted on AEW television in May 2019. He is the AEW World Champion, after he won the title from Chris Jericho when he defeated the veteran wrestler at Revolution in February.

Cody, meanwhile, left WWE in 2016 after being unhappy with the creative direction of his character. He had a successful run in the indie world, before he became the core group that formed AEW last year. He is an executive vice president of the promotion and oversees several things backstage. The former WWE Superstar is also a two-time AEW TNT Champion.