Chris Jericho reveals why he misses WWE; gives his honest opinion on working for Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho, before moving to AEW, worked in WWE for Vince McMahon. In the WWE, Chris Jericho was one of the biggest stars who kept re-inventing himself consistently. He is one of the most creatively gifted stars in the Pro-Wrestling world.

Does Chris Jericho miss WWE?

During his recent Q&A Session on Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho was asked whether he misses Vince McMahon's WWE. To that, Jericho said that he did and delved on what he missed about the Vince McMahon run company.

Honestly, my interactions with Vince. I really, really enjoyed working for Vince McMahon because he challenged me, he challenged me as a professional. He challenged me on my ideas. It wasn't easy and at the end of the day is Vince's ice cream shop, as Pat [Patterson] would say, and you're living in it."

Chris Jericho on his relationship with Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho further noted his relationship with Vince McMahon and how the WWE Chairman trusted him.

“I never had a problem with Vince. I mean, obviously, you have problems with your boss when he's twenty-five years older and, you know, whatever it is... I was always a little bit intimidated by Vince, but he always challenged me. I got to a certain point after the Shawn Michaels feud in 2008-2009, he trusted my judgment. Nine times out of ten, he would go with what I wanted to do. One time out of ten, he wouldn't [and] that would piss me off! Like, 'give me the courtesy, at least trying this.'” (h/t Fightful)

Chris Jericho is now on AEW and was the first AEW World Champion. His 182-day reign came to an end when Jon Moxley defeated the Demogod for the AEW World Title. Now, Chris Jericho is involved in a feud with Orange Cassidy. The two were seen in a heated debate that was moderated by Eric Bischoff.

In AEW, Chris Jericho is also the founder of the Inner Circle, a stable that includes Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz. Along with the Inner Circle, Chris Jericho has reigned supreme over AEW.