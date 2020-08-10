Chris Jericho reveals the moment he came closest to breaking character on live television

The 'DemoGod' Chris Jericho recently did one of his Saturday Night Special's where he answered all sorts of questions from fans. Amongst the questions, Jericho was asked about Bob Barker, the legendary host of The Price Is Right, who was once a guest host of WWE RAW for an episode in September 2009.

Speaking about Bob Barker, Jericho said he was sure that the live crowd in Chicago would eat him alive. However, Chris Jericho went on to describe his surprise when the exact opposite happened:

Bob Barker is one of those guys that I — when he showed up in Chicago, because we were doing the guest host thing at the time. I thought he was going to get eaten alive by the Chicago crowd. I thought they were gonna bury him, I thought they were just gonna tear him apart. And then he got out there and instantly had the crowd in the palm of his hand. It was just the best. And obviously he’d been doing it for 50 years, he knows what to do. H/T: 411Mania

Chris Jericho on how close he came to breaking character during the Bob Barker segment

Chris Jericho went on to talk about his experience working alongside Bob Barker on RAW. Jericho, who was in his serious heel run at that point, was initially not a fan of doing a comedy segment alongside Barker:

So at the time, I was the very angry, slow-talking, quiet Jericho. And Bob and I had to do a thing, and they wanted me to play The Price is Right.

Jericho was initially against doing a comedy segment on that night but was talked into it.

#OnThisDay in 2009: “The Price Is Right” host Bob Barker is the guest host of WWE RAW. pic.twitter.com/SJUTVLqxXs — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) September 7, 2017

Chris Jericho went on to talk about how much fun the segment was and what it was like going back and forth with Barker. Jericho then revealed that he almost burst out laughing at one point on live television:

He was like, ‘Don’t make me put you over my knee, Chris!’ with that big long, thin microphone that he used to talk into. And dude … I’m thinking, ‘Don’t laugh, don’t laugh, don’t laugh! You’re on live TV, don’t laugh!’ And I was just like [mimics trying to keep a straight face]. I didn’t laugh, but it was the closest I’ve ever come to completely breaking character with Bob Barker.

