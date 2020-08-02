Chris Jericho reveals he named Rikishi's 'Stink Face' move

Chris Jericho is a man of many talents, whether singing, in-ring wrestling and cutting promos, or being thrown into the commentary booth. There are no bounds for Jericho's creative exploits, and in a recent episode of the Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed he named Rikishi's Stink Face move.

Chris Jericho reveals he got the idea for the Stink Face name from the movie Mallrats

Chris Jericho was asked who his most 'sneaky good' opponent in the Attitude Era was, and he said that The Rock was undoubtedly one of the best he faced and would be up there. But he also named Rikishi that fell into this category.

Jericho said that he loved working with Rikishi and was a great guy. He said:

"I loved working with Rikishi. And I actually gave Rikishi the name for his finish, when he would stick his a** in your face and rub it back and forth. I gave him the name, Stink Face. And I got the name Stink Face from the Kevin Smith movie Mall Rats where they give someone the Stink Palm."

The segment can be seen at 44:55 in the video below

It's interesting where Chris Jericho's ideas come from but further embraces some wrestling antics that come from various facets of pop culture.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling