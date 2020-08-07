Chris Jericho reveals what the NFL disapproved but Tony Khan did anyway in the Stadium Stampede Match

Chris Jericho is one of the most entertaining stars of Tony Khan's AEW. He manages to reinvent himself wherever he goes without losing the charisma that makes him unique. At AEW Double Or Nothing, Chris Jericho, along with nine other stars, took part in the first-ever Stadium Stampede Match.

Chris Jericho on Tony Khan overruling NFL's decision

Chris Jericho was a guest on The SDR Show. During his appearance on the show, Chris Jericho spoke about the beginning of his wrestling career and the difference between the line of command in WWE and Tony Khan's promotion. Chris Jericho also spoke about the conversation among himself, Tony Khan and NFL before the Stadium Stampede Match.

"That was one of the best things I've ever done in 30 years in the business," Jericho admitted. "That was just 10 guys with different ideas, banging it out, not having to worry about 'so and so approved this'. The only thing I had to get approved was knocking out the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot. The only reason I had to get it approved was the NFL didn't want us to do it, but Tony Khan said do it anyway. Everything was kinda free form. It's just how creative do you want to be and how successful do you want to make the segment you're in."

Stadium Stampede Match in AEW

The Stadium Stampede Match took place at AEW's Double Or Nothing earlier this year. The PPV was Tony Khan's first amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Fans may not have gotten the chance to watch the entertaining match had it not been for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tony Khan's original plan was to have AEW Double Or Nothing emanate from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. But due to the strict restrictions, AEW decided to change the traditional ten-man Tag Team Match to the Stadium Stampede Match.

The match saw Matt Hardy team up with The Elite (Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) to defeat The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz).