Chris Jericho reveals the outrageous original plans for his 'orange juice bath' segment with Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy had one of the funniest segments in AEW history last week. Orange Cassidy dumped gallons of orange juice on the Inner Circle while they stood in the middle of the ring.

The Inner Circle had been tormenting Orange Cassidy for weeks by bullying him and pouring Orange Juice on him as he left laying in the ring. Cassidy finally had his revenge last week.

Talking about the segment on Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special, Le Champion revealed that it was inspired by the 'bloodbaths' that The Brood used to do in WWE. The Brood was a popular stable during the attitude era comprising of Edge, Christian, and Gangrel.

"Obviously I got the idea from that from the bloodbaths that we used to do in the 90s with 'The Brood', which was Gangrel, and Edge, and Christian," Jericho explained. "And then we have somebody standing there and they would get dumped with blood, and that was kind of what I had the idea from.''

Chris Jericho's original idea for the segment

The first AEW Champion Chris Jericho further went on to add that his original idea for the segment was different. He wanted Orange Cassidy to come out in a truck filled with orange juice and spray it on the Inner Circle; much like Kurt Angle did with a milk truck in WWE.

"I originally wanted Orange to come into the venue in an orange juice truck, kind of like [Kurt Angle] did with the milk truck or whatever it may be. But if you see at Daily's Place whenever they have cars come in - Cody tried to drive it in that one time, and now they have FTR driving. And you can only get to a certain area and then you have to stop, so you couldn't get a whole orange juice truck, even if there's such a thing. But I'm sure we could have made one, and he would have sprayed orange juice on [us]."

Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle will look to exact revenge on Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends this week on AEW. They have already faced each other in the main event of Fyter Fest with Jericho picking up the win.