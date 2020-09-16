Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was recently a guest on Inside The Ropes. During the interview, Jericho was asked about his thoughts on Roman Reigns. Reigns recently returned to WWE and joined forces with Paul Heyman before going on to win the WWE Universal Championship at Payback.

Speaking about Roman Reigns, Jericho said that he loved working with him and put the Big Dog over as a talented worker. Jericho added that they have worked all over the world and praised Reigns saying he had a great personality:

I love Joe; he's a great worker. I love working with him. I probably worked with him, I don't know, 40 times in 2016-17. We did house shows all around the world, live events all around the world, and he's got a great personality. If you would just let Roman Reigns be himself, he'll get over even more so. H/T: WrestlingINC

Chris Jericho on how Roman Reigns reminds him of The Rock

Chris Jericho also spoke about how Roman Reigns reminded him of none other than The Rock, who Reigns is related to. Jericho did add that Reigns hadn't gotten a chance to show those qualities yet:

He reminds me a lot of The Rock. He's the type of guy that if you're a guy, you want to have a beer with them. If you're a girl, you want to go on a date with him, but he doesn't get a chance to really show that.

Chris Jericho also went on to say that he had no doubt that Roman Reigns came be one of the biggest stars in WWE and added that the "Big Dog" just needed to be himself:

Just let him relax and be himself and I have no doubt he can be the top star in WWE for sure, which he kind of already is. But to a point where everybody knows it, and everybody agrees with it, and nobody's complaining. H/T: WrestlingINC

Roman Reigns is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship at Clash of Champions later this month against his cousin Jey Uso.