Chris Jericho reveals his thoughts on getting slapped by Stephanie McMahon

Several WWE Superstars have been on the receiving end of Stephanie McMahon's slap.

WWE has even posted a video highlighting some of her most devastating slaps.

Stephanie McMahon has slapped her fair share of WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns and Ric Flair

Chris Jericho recently streamed the latest edition of Saturday Night Special on his official YouTube channel and discussed a bunch of topics in regards to AEW and WWE. While answering fan questions asked on social media, Jericho opened up on the stiffest move that he has ever experienced in his career and mentioned Stephanie McMahon's slap in his answer.

A fan asked Jericho which finisher he hated being on the receiving end of, and here's what he had to say in response:

Stephanie McMahon's slap is the stiffest move I have ever experienced in wrestling history.

Jericho on Stephanie's slap:

Several WWE Superstars have been on the receiving end of Stephanie McMahon's slap

Jericho also mentioned Big Show's Chokeslam in his answer. Fans might recall Stephanie McMahon slapping several WWE Superstars on screen at various times on WWE TV. Many of these slaps didn't lead to any consequences for Stephanie in storyline, which ended up irking fans on social media.

Some of the biggest names that Stephanie has slapped are The Rock, Ric Flair, Batista, Roman Reigns, Triple H, and Daniel Bryan. WWE has uploaded a clip on its official YouTube channel that takes a look at some of the most devastating slaps that WWE Superstars received from Stephanie, which can be checked out here.

Stephanie hasn't been a part of the in-ring action for a long time now. The last time she wrestled a match was at WrestleMania 34, which saw her and Triple H losing a Mixed Tag Team match to Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle.