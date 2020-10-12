Chris Jericho reveals three favorite matches that he was involved in

Chris Jericho recently completed 30 years in pro wrestling, for which AEW, the current promotion he is working in, threw him a party of sorts, on AEW Dynamite. To commemorate his three decades in the pro wrestling business, Jericho has released a book - The Complete List of Jericho: 30 Years of Smashes, Matches, & Hits which lists every single match that he has been involved in so far.

In his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho spoke about his book, as well as the matches that he has been involved in the past. He spoke about the matches that stood out for him, listing three opponents that made the feuds memorable.

Chris Jericho reveals his three favourite matches

Chris Jericho revealed that one of his favorite matches in his long pro wrestling career was against Shawn Michaels. The first-ever AEW World Champion said that his match with the WWE Hall of Famer at No Mercy for the World Heavyweight Championship was one of his favorites.

Here's what he said about that match:

"The match I had with Shawn Michaels for the WWE World Title Ladder Match in Portland, Oregon, I believe in 2008 of October. That's one of them because it's the match that not only was it a great match, a perfect match, it was the culmination of a seven-month-long story that was originally just supposed to be a one and done." (H/T WrestlingInc)

He said that the feud was originally supposed to last just a month, but the two spoke about it and decided to elongate it as neither had a storyline at that time. Chris Jericho also said that he would have told WWE to make a Network special out of that feud if he were still in WWE.

The other two matches that Jericho calls his favorites are more recent. He revealed that his match with Kenny Omega at the Tokyo Dome in 2018 was his first non-WWE match in nearly two decades, and brand Jericho helped bring a lot of eyeballs to NJPW. The other match that Chris Jericho considers his favorite is the one against Jon Moxley earlier this year in AEW, where he lost the AEW World Championship.