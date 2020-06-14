Chris Jericho reveals why he wants Roman Reigns in AEW

Roman Reigns to AEW? Could we see one of the biggest moves in pro wrestling happen?

Chris Jericho also explained what WWE could do to make Reigns to biggest star in the industry.

Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns.

Chris Jericho joined WhatCulture's Adam Wilbourne for an insightful interview in which the forme AEW Champion spoke on a wide range of topics, and the most interesting of the lot was his desire to see Roman Reigns in AEW.

Jericho began by explaining why AEW is not a place where any former WWE Superstar can expect to show up. All Elite Wrestling is very selective of who they take in from the WWE as they don't want to repeat what WCW or TNA/Impact Wrestling did in the past.

Jericho said that they are interested in getting on board only a select few 'WWE recruits', and cited the examples of Jon Moxley, Brodie Lee and FTR, who have all come in after their WWE departures and looked like top talents in AEW.

This is not a place where anybody in the WWE can show up. We are very selective on who we take and while there is the whole rash of layoffs couple of months ago, and I don't think, and nothing against anybody involved, these are all very talented , there is nobody on that list we are looking at, maybe somebody might pop in, but we're not what WCW did in the 90s or what Impact did.

Chris Jericho then went on to reveal that Roman Reigns was on the top of his wishlist of WWE Superstars who he would like to see in AEW.

Jericho praised The Big Dog for not only being a great worker but also for being a very cool guy. He said that if WWE lets Roman Reigns just be himself, then the Samoan Superstar will become the biggest name of the industry.

Obviously, what's my wishlist? I'd put Roman Reigns at the top of that wishlist for anybody because not only he's a great worker, he's such a cool guy. If they just let him be him, he'd be the biggest star in the industry for real. So that's a guy I would love to get my hands on for sure.

Where is Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is currently out of action due to the health risks attached with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but he is expected to return to WWE TV once the situation is safer for him to do so. Roman Reigns is a locker room leader in the WWE, and he is one of the Vince McMahon's most prized assets. The WWE will never let Roman Reigns leave, especially to join AEW. While Chris Jericho's proposition of seeing The Big Dog as a featured name on Dynamite sounds tantalizing, it may never end up happening.

However, stranger things have happened! What do you guys think? How do you see Roman Reigns faring in AEW if he does make the jump in a dream scenario? As Jericho stated, should WWE just let Roman Reigns be himself once he returns to unlock his true potential?