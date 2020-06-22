Chris Jericho reveals whether he'd return to WWE under special circumstances

Could we see Chris Jericho make a WWE apperance anytime soon? Le Champion had the answer.

The former AEW World Champion was asked about the possibility of appearing for WWE during a recent Q&A session.

Chris Jericho was back with another insightful and entertaining edition of his weekly live series titled Saturday Night Live, which goes up on his Facebook page and YouTube channel. Jericho was part of a Q&A session this week, and he responded to various questions asked by the fans.

One of the most interesting questions during the session was whether or not he'd be ready to return to WWE under the special circumstance being a one-off appearance. SummerSlam was specifically mentioned, and Chris Jericho explained that he wouldn't be able to make an appearance for another wrestling company for a long time as he currently under contract with AEW.

Le Champion went on to add that he wouldn't be up for a one-night-only for any promotion, especially the WWE. Jericho concluded by stating that he's in All Elite Wrestling for the long haul.

Here's what Jericho had to say:

"A. I can't, I'm still under contract for the next little while," Jericho said. "B. I don't think I would be into doing a one-out, a one-off for anybody, especially WWE. I hope to be with AEW for a long, long, long time. So I hope that answers our question." H/t: WrestlingInc

Chris Jericho is the face of AEW

Chris Jericho has been the heart and soul of AEW ever since promotion was established in January 2019. The former WWE Superstar was booked to be the first AEW World Champion after he defeated Adam Page at the All Out PPV in August 2019.

Chris Jericho's title went on for 182 days, and it was thoroughly enjoyable for as long as it lasted. He dropped the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at the AEW Revolution show in February 2020.

Chris Jericho continues to reinvent himself even at the age of 49, and the leader of the Inner Circle seems to be relishing the opportunity to flex his creative muscles in Tony Khan's promotion.

Jericho spent a majority of his career in WWE and considering his steadfast desire to be an active member of the AEW roster for a lengthy duration; we should not expect him to return to WWE anytime soon. It may never happen as long as he works for the Khan family.

Do you see Jericho appear or work for Vince McMahon's company ever again in his career? Will he get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.