Chris Jericho reveals his WWE debut was almost very different

Chris Jericho has been in the professional wrestling world for 30 years. During his long career in the wrestling business, Jericho faced innumerable Superstar and teamed up with several as well. One of the strangest combinations for Chris Jericho, was his team with John Riker aka Ralphus in WCW. During his recent appearance on Inside The Ropes (h/t Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho talked about Ralphus and revealed how drastically different his debut in WWE almost was.

Chris Jericho on Ralphus almost coming to WWE

During the interview, Chris Jericho revealed how he teamed up with Ralphus when he was a part of WCW.

"There was this guy who was a truck driver, and he was always around. He was always like, 'Hey! How ya doing! Nice to see ya!' He was this fat guy, bald, and had these two really weird teeth. And I was like 'Who is this guy?' He was just the weirdest looking guy, and I was like 'F--k, I want to use this guy!' So I went up to him. His name was John Riker. And I was like, 'Hey man, do you want to do something with me on TV?' And he was like, 'Sure! What do you want me to do?' And I was like, 'Just kind of, walk to the ring with me, like a serious security guard.' And he was like, 'Sure!'"

Jericho had a good time with the gimmick, with Ralphus wearing a crop top with 'Jericho Personal Security' written on it.

Chris Jericho went on to reveal that Ralphus hardly understood wrestling, and despite being a heel got cheers from the crowd as he acted like a face.

Chris Jericho also revealed that Ralphus almost came with him to WWE when he moved there from WCW. Unfortunately, Ralphus would not come to WWE and stayed on in WCW.

"I was leaving to go to WWE at the time, and I was like, 'Wow, it'd be really cool, f--king Jericho shows up on RAW with Ralphus by his side!'" Jericho said. "Like, I was really thinking that. Like, what the f--k was I thinking? And I mentioned it to him! One day, like 'Hey, what do you think about going to WWE?' He's like, 'I'm in. We got to get out of here. This place is losing.' Keep in mind he's still driving the lighting truck around. Then, a couple weeks later he comes over to me, 'When are we going to New York?' New York is slang for WWE, old-school wrestling talk, and I'm like, 'I never once ever called WWE 'New York' to you. Where are you finding this s--t out?' Now he's all in the wrestling business, like, 'Kayfabe brother!'"