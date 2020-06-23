Chris Jericho reveals his salary for an old WWE house show

Chris Jericho wrestled Dean Ambrose on that night back in 2016.

Chris Jericho continues to interact regularly with fans on social media.

WWE fans will not be startled by the number

Most wrestling fans are aware that Chris Jericho is continually interacting with people on social media, whether it be Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Instagram. Each time, he seemingly makes news or reveals things that some fans might not have known. Commenting on a fan's tweet, Jericho disclosed his pay for a house show he did a few years ago.

Chris Jericho wrestled Dean Ambrose for 750 bucks

I got paid 750 bucks that night! https://t.co/6hAxY0GBGp — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 23, 2020

Chris Jericho wrestled Dean Ambrose, a.k.a. Jon Moxley in an Asheville Street Fight for the WWE Championship. The match reportedly took place in 2016, with Ambrose getting the win over Jericho. Jon Moxley and others have criticized the WWE schedule for too many shows in the years. Though, in the era of COVID-19, WWE has brought all house shows to a standstill.

It's interesting to note that Jericho and Moxley had wrestled quite a few times before, but it was their match in AEW that had the best build to a bout in quite some time, with Moxley becoming AEW Champion.

Chris Jericho's most recent PPV appearance came at AEW Double or Nothing where he took part in the iconic Stadium Stampede match between The Inner Circle and The Elite.