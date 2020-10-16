Chris Jericho reveals WWE stars that helped "reignite" his passion for wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho left Vince McMahon's promotion two years ago, with his last match in WWE coming in 2018. Before his WWE exit, Jericho had wrestled in NJPW in Japan, feuding with Kenny Omega, before joining AEW in 2019.

He has been one of the top wrestlers in AEW, who are going toe-to-toe with WWE for pro wrestling supremacy.

Chris Jericho revealed in a recent interview about how he had lost the desire and passion to wrestle in WWE, but that passion for pro wrestling was reignited in AEW.

Chris Jericho on which current WWE Superstars helped him reignite his passion for pro wrestling

Chris Jericho revealed in his interview with Yahoo Sports that he lost his passion for pro wrestling a few times when he was in WWE. He said that working with a few current WWE Superstars helped him be passionate about pro wrestling once again.

“I’ve never lost my passion in AEW. I did in WWE a couple of times and that’s when working with Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and Cesaro and those types of guys helped reignite the passion. AEW has been nothing but passion. It’s been nothing but us trying to make it great. If you see how I run my matches, I’m doing everything that I can for everybody."

The AEW star has been an important part of AEW Dynamite and has helped the brand get more recognition.

Jericho had memorable feuds with the likes of Kevin Owens in WWE, which helped him reinvent his character. This has been a trait of the first-ever AEW World Champion as he has created numerous characters in his long pro wrestling career.

Chris Jericho seems to be very pleased with how his run with AEW is going as he has been able to feud with young, up-and-coming stars like Orange Cassidy and Jungle Boy, while also feuding with established stars like Jon Moxley and Cody.

The AEW wrestler recently revealed that he had lost the desire to continue in WWE way back in 2005 as well, following his feud wih John Cena at SummerSlam 2005.