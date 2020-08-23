On the latest edition of Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special, the former AEW World Champion was asked about a potential induction into the WWE Hall of Fame and which WWE Superstar he would want to induct him.

In response, Chris Jericho named Kevin Owens as the one he wanted to induct him:

Probably not gonna happen. But I think probably the best guy...who should it be? Probably the best guy would be Kevin Owens, I would say because Kevin Owens was a fan of mine when he was a kid. And obviously we had a great program, like I said, still one of the best programs I've ever had - right up there with the Moxley one.

Chris Jericho also discussed how the whole angle with Kevin Owens started and how they were set to main event WrestleMania at one stage before plans were changed. Chris Jericho also said this was the moment he knew that he had to leave WWE:

I was talking to Kevin the other day, yes guys from WWE and AEW talk. We were just discussing how cool it was, that whole program and I remember, it started when we were in England. I think I've said this before, where I said 'I'm the goat', he said 'I'm the donkey' and I was like, we were a thrown together tag-team. and I was like 'This guy gets it, he understands'.

That's when we came up the whole idea to work together and of course, another perfect example of this angle, which basically comes out of nowhere. you know, just from two guys that have great chemistry and hit the right place and the right time with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Enzo and Cass and all those guys that we worked with. The fact that at one point we were earmarked to be the main event of WrestleMania, Jericho's going to beat Kevin Owens for the world title, that shows you how critically acclaimed the office thought the feud was, for a bit, and then they changed it to putting us on second and that's when I knew 'I got to get the hell out of here'.

Win exciting WWE merchandise by following these steps:

WANT TO WIN EXCLUSIVE WWE MERCHANDISE?



All you have to do is register for our #SummerSlamwithSK Giveaway by following the steps that we have mentioned and if you're lucky, you will be the one to win exciting #WWE merchandise! #SummerSlam



Do spread the word! pic.twitter.com/jEiommr7iZ — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) August 22, 2020

Advertisement

Chris Jericho on his relationship with Paul Bearer

Chris Jericho was also asked about how well he knew the late great Paul Bearer. Jericho said that even though he wasn't that close to Bearer, the latter was always friendly and ready to help:

I didn't really know Paul Bearer too much but I do know that...super friendly guy. That's the one thing. He's one of those great names, you know, that people talk a lot about and he's got such a weird creepy character. He always was just friendly. You'd never expect that. Well, I guess you would, why wouldn't you expect him to be friendly.

Chris Jericho just introduced fans to the Mimosa Mayhem Match on last night's episode of AEW Dynamite. The DemoGod will face Orange Cassidy at All Out.

If any quotes from this article are used, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.