On the latest edition of his Saturday Night Special live stream, Chris Jericho was asked about which WWE Superstars he is still in contact with.

Will Jake and Jericho get their shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Champs FTR? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iXMeenRg2m — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2020

The former AEW Champion named Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Edge amongst those he gets in touch with from time to time as well as Vince McMahon himself. Chris Jericho added that there wasn't really anyone he spoke to every day since everyone was busy with their own thing:

Not a lot of people but not for any other reason than we're just all busy doing our own things, going our own directions and our own ways. I talk to Kevin Owens, I still text Seth Rollins once in a while, couple of guys in NXT, Drake Maverick, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre - those types of guys. I talk to Edge from time to time. I talk to Vince from time to time. But as far as someone you talk to every day, not really because we're on different planes and different worlds and different areas, you know? Much respect and love to all of them there, all of them.

Chris Jericho on Thunder Rosa's AEW status

One person who impressed at All Out was NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. Despite coming up short against AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa put on an impressive performance. Chris Jericho was asked about the possibility of Thunder Rosa signing with AEW during his live stream.

Chris Jericho said that even though Thunder Rosa was signed to NWA, AEW was trying to work out a deal to have her make more appearances in AEW.

I think the idea is that she is signed with the NWA. So, she's with Billy Corgan right now. We're trying to kind of work out a deal to use her and work with her more.

MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT

Next week on #AEWDynamite - The @NWA World Women's Championship is on the line as @thunderrosa22 takes on the challenger @RealIvelisse! pic.twitter.com/8V9YGXqFZQ — ALL ELITE WRESTLING (@AEW) September 10, 2020

Thunder Rosa will be putting the NWA Women's Championship on the line this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite against Ivelisse.

