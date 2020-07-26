Chris Jericho has been doing an excellent job at the forefront of AEW Dynamite, whether it's performing in matches, commentary, or cutting a promo. The self-proclaimed Demo God has been 'tearing it up', but he did have his reservations about some of the talents in AEW.

Chris Jericho hated the concept of Marko Stunt, Orange Cassidy and Chuckie T.

On his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho was asked about Jungle Boy's future in AEW and praised the young star's abilities. He said:

"That's why we had a great match the other night. If you see, Jungle Boy was not pinned in the match that we had. Not that it matters, but there's something in the cards for Jungle Boy and Jericho and there's something in the cards for Luchasaurus and Jericho."

Jericho also said that both Luchasaurus and Jake Hager had been built up for months. Chris Jericho said that AEW always had big guys and deflected against Jim Cornette and others' criticism. Jericho noted that there are big things in the future for Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt. He said:

"I hated Marko Stunt, I hated the concept of Marko Stunt. I hated the concept of Orange Cassidy. I hated the concept of Chuckie Taylor. And all those guys have proven themselves to me and they got my respect."

You can watch the segment at 54:33 in the video below

