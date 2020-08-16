Chris Jericho says calling him Y2J now is now an insult 

Chris Jericho is not someone who likes to dwell on the past, at least, in his evolution as a performer. Jericho's longevity in the business laid in his ability to evolve his character, transforming it to suit the times.

Chris Jericho said that people referring to him as Y2J in 2020 is almost an insult

On the Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho was asked if he still liked the Y2J character. Jericho said that he did but felt that he doesn't like being called that now. Jericho said:

"When people still refer to me as Y2J. I'm like, Dude, that was ten years ago and that's one of the things I always insisted on morphing and updating, evolving as a character. If you called me Y2J now, it's almost an insult to me. Because that was such a long time ago."

You can watch the segment at 51:46 in the video below

Chris Jericho also provided an example of if Brad Pitt, who recently starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood would do a live show, and people in the audience would yell Thelma and Louise. Jericho noted that Pitt would probably not be happy as he has done much better work since the first significant role.

Likewise, Jericho believes that people should stick with the new, and he doesn't appreciate being called Y2J.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling