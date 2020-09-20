Chris Jericho says that Dean Ambrose was a "job guy"

Chris Jericho had one of his better feuds in years since he arrived in AEW. His feuds with Cody and Jon Moxley were enthralling and cemented his place as one of the wrestling's best heels and The Inner Circle also getting over in the process.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho was asked about his AEW feud with Jon Moxley, where he said that he had nothing in common with his WWE feud.

Chris Jericho said that Dean Ambrose doesn't even exist anymore

Chris Jericho was pretty clear that their WWE feud was nowhere close to their AEW feud, as Jericho said he feuded with two very different characters. He said: (H/T WrestlingNewsSource)

"Well, I mean, that wasn't even the same guy. I mean Dean Ambrose doesn't even exist anymore. To me, that's almost a job guy from the past. Jon Moxley is not that guy. So yeah, I had a pretty good feud with Dean Ambrose. Wasn't even close - not the same guy, not the same situation. So, when Moxley came to AEW is when he really became Moxley, when he really became what he had the potential to be, which is why I recruited him to bring him into AEW to begin with."

"I think we started that [story] in mid-December and that culminated at the end of February. Once again, two and a half months. The story that Cody and I had started basically on October 2 on our very first Dynamite show and went to November. So, I pride myself on long stories that always have a great payoff.

It's an interesting take from Chris Jericho's perspective as it is true Jon Moxley has very little in common with Dean Ambrose. Moxley's time in AEW has shed his WWE persona to a great degree and it would not be speculative to suggest that Moxley is here to stay.