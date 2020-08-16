Chris Jericho says he was instrumental in bringing Mike Chioda to AEW 

Chris Jericho commented on the recent appearance by long-time WWE Referee Mike Chioda on AEW Dynamite. Mike Chioda refereed two matches on the show, including Jericho's main event. WWE recently released Chioda after being with the company for more than 30 years.

Chris Jericho says that Mike Chioda is not signed to AEW

On the Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho praised Chioda and saying that he was one of the best referees in the business and is still is. Jericho said that he made the TNT match special.

Moreover, Jericho said he made him part of the storyline for the Orange Cassidy match by playing into the fact that Chioda needed a job. Jericho said that he loves working with Chioda. Jericho also said that it was ridiculous that he's not in WWE right now. Chris Jericho said:

"The fact that some guys didn't go to bat for him or maybe they did..I would have gone to bat for him. I went to bat for him to bring him into AEW. So, I love Chioda. He's a great guy. He's not signed with us. But hopefully, we can have him come back with us more."

You can watch the segment at 23:30 in the video below.

It'll be interesting to see Mike Chioda is brought in for big matches down the line in AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling