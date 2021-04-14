"That's cool" - Chris Jericho on what he loved about WrestleMania 37

Chris Jericho has disclosed what he liked about this weekend's WrestleMania 37 show. Jericho praised Bad Bunny's entrance, where the musician arrived at the venue on top of a truck.

In his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho discussed Bad Bunny's WrestleMania 37 entrance and said that was the "coolest thing" on the show.

The AEW star stated that his promotion tries to do similar things to stand out from the rest.

"When I watched WrestleMania this year, it was great. But the coolest thing was Bad Bunny's entrance. I'm like, 'That's cool.' That's kind of what we try and do, that sort of thing. We did it last week with The Inner Circle, showing up with the cars, kind of a Fast and Furious type thing. That's what I was going for because people like that sh*t. And it doesn't have to be rocket science. It could just be, 'Let's get some really badass looking cars and kinda pull up at the same time and away we go.' So we try and do a lot of stuff because that's what makes us stand out from other companies."

Chris Jericho stated that AEW gives their stars the freedom to produce their own segments if they have a nice idea.

Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37

Bad Bunny wrestled in his very first match in the WWE at WrestleMania 37 and took everyone by surprise with his fabulous work in the ring. The musician performed several stunning moves, which most fans didn't expect him to do.

Bad Bunny teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison on The Show of Shows, with Bunny and Priest getting the win.

The way Bad Bunny and Becky have made their entrance arriving by truck at #WrestleMania is so cool! 🇵🇷 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/X3HOWujE0f — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝖩𝖮𝖩𝖮 ™ (@champxchamps) April 11, 2021

