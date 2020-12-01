The Undertaker has finally hung up his boots and has called time on his career. His last few matches in the company have been a mixed bag, with a few delivering, while some were shockingly bad.

His final match, which came at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles, was a good match, showing a different side of The Deadman. Many fans have stated that the match was a good way to end his career. But a few have said that The Undertaker should have said goodbye at a WrestleMania event in front of fans.

A top AEW star has said that he could have faced The Phenom if he was still in WWE. Chris Jericho, the first-ever AEW World Champion and a legend in WWE, has stated that he could have feuded with The Deadman at a WrestleMania if he was still in WWE.

Chris Jericho on facing The Undertaker if he was still in WWE

While appearing on the Sitting Ringside podcast with David Penzer, Chris Jericho said that he would've feuded with The Undertaker if he were still in WWE as he's currently at the top of his game. Jericho stated that he and 'Taker were in different programmes, or that he was "wavering up and down" when The Undertaker was at the top:

"Undertaker was at the top of the top and I was kinda wavering up and down, never in between. If Undertaker was still there and I went back today and challenged him to WrestleMania next year, that would be one of the biggest matches you could have, but that is because of the work I’ve done over the last four years. So, it was never really seen as the main event, even when I was in the main event of WrestleMania against Shawn [Michaels] and against Hunter, Taker was doing other stuff as well so we just were never peaking storyline-wise at the same time to be worthy of that WrestleMania spot because once again, it was always about the streak until Brock [Lesnar] beat him whatever year that was and I think I was gone at that point, or close to it." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Jericho stated that he and The Undertaker "never crossed paths at the right time" to have a top storyline in WWE.

The two legends had a feud in WWE in 2009 and 2010, but never had a match at The Show of Shows.