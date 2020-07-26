Chris Jericho says WWE return is not going to happen

Chris Jericho has seen a bit of a career resurgence at the top of the card during his time in AEW. Considering that he was the first AEW Champion, Jericho has been on almost every AEW Dynamite episode and seems to be enjoying himself. On the Saturday Night Special, when asked by a fan about a WWE return, Jericho said that it was not going to happen.

Chris Jericho enjoys being in AEW

Chris Jericho says that he's enjoying his time in AEW and can't see him returning to WWE. He said:

"I loved my time in WWE. I love Vince McMahon. I learnt a lot. I had a lot of fun. But listen, you can't stay in the same place forever. You become stagnant if you do and I think you need to push yourself to do something new and the fact that AEW was live without a net when I first showed up and all of us have done such a great job of promoting this brand and promoting this company. Like I said, the Demo God thing is real."

You can watch the video at 52:24 in the video below

Chris Jericho seems quite happy being in AEW and it's highly doubtful (at this point) that he would ever return to WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling