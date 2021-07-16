Chris Jericho says WWE star will "never be a world champion" with his current ring name

AEW star Chris Jericho believes WWE Superstar Rick Boogs is "super entertaining" but will not be a world champion with his current ring name. He wants the SmackDown star to revert to his real name, Eric Bugenhagen.

Rick Boogs, as he is currently known on WWE television, signed with the company in 2017, debuting on NXT. After four years on the Black and Gold brand, he was called up to the main roster earlier this year.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno spoke about WWE SmackDown Superstar Rick Boogs. He stated that he and Konnan enjoyed Boogs' character on the Blue brand and asked Chris Jericho's opinion on the former NXT star.

"I hate the fact they changed his name from Bugenhagen, which is one of the coolest names," said Chris Jericho. "Bugenhagen! It was Rick Bugenhagen. That's a fuc*ing name, man. 'Boog' - it sounds like a fuc*ing booger. I think he's super entertaining, very hyper. I think he would have a chance to do something if they were to give his name Bugenhagen. I don't think Boogs... I always equate it to, say, 'World Champion Chris Jericho' - that would work. 'Your World Champion Disco Inferno' - doesn't work. Same thing with Rick Boogs - there will never be a World Champion called Rick Boogs."

Disco Inferno added that he likes the way Boogs introduces himself on-screen on SmackDown.

Rick Boogs on the WWE main roster

Rick Boogs hasn't wrestled yet on SmackDown, since being called up to the Blue brand in May. His debut on the main roster saw him play Shinsuke Nakamura's theme song to bring out the Japanese star to the arena.

He has featured in segments with Nakamura, in the former NXT Champion's feud with Baron Corbin on SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if and when Boogs will wrestle on the main roster in WWE.

