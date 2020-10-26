Chris Jericho sends a message to The Undertaker on Twitter

The Undertaker made his WWE debut at the 1990 Survivor Series pay-per-view. At this year's Survivor Series, The Deadman will complete 30 years in the promotion, and WWE has already started hyping up the event on social media. AEW star Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter and sent a message to The Undertaker on his achievement. Check out Jericho's tweet below:

Congrats to 30 years of the @undertaker!!! That is a monumental accomplishment!!! @wwe https://t.co/HK0AHP9cni — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 26, 2020

Chris Jericho himself celebrated 30 years in the business a short while ago

Chris Jericho recently completed 30 years in the business and celebrated his accomplishment on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho and The Undertaker are two of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time. The two legends have crossed paths several times in the past.

The Undertaker has been a WWE mainstay for 30 years, while Jericho has wrestled for several companies over the same time period. He became a popular Cruiserweight star in WCW and made his WWE debut in late 1999. In WWE, Jericho became a multiple-time World Champion and one of the biggest heels in the business. He signed a contract with AEW last year and went on to become the promotion's first World Champion.

As for The Undertaker, fans are wondering if WWE has something special planned for Survivor Series and if The Deadman will have a major role to play at the event.