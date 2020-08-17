Legendary referee Mike Chioda was released from his WWE contract earlier this year, after spending 35 years in the company. Chioda was released along with a number of Superstars, producers, and other staff. Chioda's release was one of the ones that hit fans the hardest. Chioda is one of the most iconic referees in the history of pro wrestling. One person who also isn't happy about how Chioda was released is former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

#fbf Great Memories & Great Times. A lot of Old School in this pic! pic.twitter.com/JhVQE1A3IB — Mike Chioda (@MjcChioda) May 8, 2020

On his latest Saturday Night Special, Jericho slammed WWE for releasing Mike Chioda after 35 years of service. Jericho also asked what someone like Chioda was supposed to do after 35 years in the pro wrestling business. Chris Jericho went on to compare Mike Chioda to Mark Eaton:

I mean, come on, seriously? 35 years the dude has been at your company and you're going to fire him? Besides the fact that the dude is a great guy and such a talented performer, and can run the whole backstage, but after 35 years, what's he supposed to do?. Go get a job at freaking 7 Eleven? Like, shame on you WWE. They did it to Mark Eaton, a famous ringside guy that they still haven't been able to replace him yet. When I was looking for time cues, Mark was always the guy. H/T: WINC

AEW!! CLass Act! Fantastic Vibe!Great People! & Amazing Young Talent! Awsome Seeing a Great Friend & A Badass man in The Sqaured Circle & Octagon. ⁦@RealJakeHager⁩ ⁦@AEWrestling⁩ pic.twitter.com/qinN13EpV7 — Mike Chioda (@MjcChioda) August 17, 2020

Chris Jericho is currently feuding with Orange Cassidy

The DemoGod is currently embroiled in a feud with 'Freshly Squeezed' Orange Cassidy. Chris Jericho beat Orange Cassidy in their first singles match on the second night of Fyter Fest, but Cassidy won the rematch on last week's episode of Dynamite.

On a recent episode of the Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho discussed the importance of building stars for the future and named Orange Cassidy among those AEW were looking at as future stars:

"We're building Darby, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, making them into stars because they will have to do main events for us in the near future. I can't be on top forever, nor do I want to be but I sure do love working with these guys."

We don't yet know what's next for the feud between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy, but a rubber match isn't out of the question. We'll find out more on this Saturday's episode of AEW Dynamite.