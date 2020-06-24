Chris Jericho shares a heartfelt post in honor of The Undertaker after his retirement

Chris Jericho and The Undertaker during their days together in WWE

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Chris Jericho has shared the ring with almost every WWE veteran, during his various stints with the company before he jumped ship to AEW. One of Jericho's iconic rivals is The Undertaker, who recently shocked the pro-wrestling world by announcing his retirement from professional wrestling.

In honor of The Undertaker's legendary career, six-time WWE World Champion, Chris Jericho took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt message for The Phenom.

Chris Jericho and The Undertaker shared the ring on numerous occasions back in the day when the two men were at the peak of their WWE careers and also engaged in a notable feud over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

During the final episode of his docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride, The Phenom made the surprising announcement, and the professional wrestling world poured in with heartfelt tributes for him.

One of those tributes were from Chris Jericho. The former and inaugural AEW World Champion took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of memorable images from his feuding days against The Undertaker in WWE.

Here is what Jericho posted:

Not only did The Undertaker engage himself in a memorable feud against Y2J but The Phenom has also shared the center stage with some of WWE's finest including Brock Lesar, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles.

What could be in store for The Undertaker?

Now that The Undertaker has retired from pro-wrestling, it is guaranteed that the WWE legend will be enjoying his life outside the squared circle and with his family, for the time being.

The Phenom charted one of the most decorated careers in pro-wrestling and it is guaranteed that he'll be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Chris Jericho's run in AEW so far

Over the years, Chris Jericho has been a vital part of WWE, however, ever since the inauguration of AEW, 'Le Champion' has been equally important for his new promotion. Jericho was crowned the inaugural AEW World Champion and is currently leading his very own faction, The Inner Circle.

Jericho won the AEW World Title in 2019 but dropped the belt to another former WWE Superstar in the form of Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose at this year's AEW Revolution PPV. Since then, Jericho has been focusing on other feuds in AEW and has kept himself out of AEW World Title contention for a while now.

The leader of the Inner Circle will be facing Orange Cassidy at this year's AEW Fyter Fest in what promises to be a unique singles match between the pair.