Chris Jericho shuts down fan suggesting a fresh angle for AEW

Chris Jericho is one of the most entertaining performers in the Pro-Wrestling world. He has made sure to bring out a unique and creative perspective in everything he does. Jericho is easily one of the biggest draws in wrestling today. Chris Jericho currently works under the AEW banner and is engaged in a feud with another top talent in the promotion, Orange Cassidy.

Chris Jericho turns down suggestion for AEW

This week on AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho represented the Inner Circle when he teamed up with Jake Hager to take on Jurassic Express in a Tag Team Match. During the match, Jericho threatened to hit Jungle Boy with a bat but the referee stood up to him and took the bat away.

The referee was none other than Aubrey Edwards. She and Chris Jericho have had a lot of beef in AEW. She is someone who doesn't entertain nonsense in her ring and makes sure things are in order on her watch.

An AEW fan loved the segment in the main event and Tweeted at Chris Jericho with a fun idea.

Major props to @RefAubrey for standing up to @IAmJericho tonight during the Main Event! It’s about time the referees have a personality of their own! #AEWDynamite — Bedlam Media (@media_bedlam) July 23, 2020

Chris Jericho gave the AEW fan a reply in the only way he knows how.

Mind your own business! https://t.co/DpAotO061a — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 23, 2020

Aubrey Edwards is one of the referees who has made a name for herself since signing with AEW. Her constant arguments with Chris Jericho and getting him in line have garnered much appreciation from the fans who watch the product.

Chris Jericho has had an illustrious career in Pro-Wrestling. He has held the top prize at all the promotions he has wrestled in. Apart from the WWE, Chris Jericho has wrestled for WCW, NJPW, many independent promotions and is now enjoying his time at AEW.

Chris Jericho made the jump to AEW last year and became the inaugural AEW World Champion when he beat Adam Page. His reign as AEW World Champion came to an after 182 days when Jon Moxley beat him AEW Revolution.